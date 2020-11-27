https://www.dailywire.com/news/entire-prageru-content-library-now-available-at-the-daily-wire

The entire content library for PragerU will now be available on The Daily Wire’s website as part of a new partnership between the two organizations, the latest move in the Daily Wire’s effort to provide conservatives and independent thinkers with even more content.

As part of the partnership, The Daily Wire will now host the best content PragerU has to offer, including the Five-Minute Videos, which feature engaging educational lessons, hosted by thought leaders and conservative figures, on various hot-button issues. To date, PragerU’s five-minute videos have racked up over 4 billion views and counting.

“This new partnership with PragerU is just a taste of the kind of content we are committed to bringing to our audience as we expand our efforts to replace the legacy media,” said Jeremy Boreing, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of The Daily Wire. “We have big plans for 2021 that we can’t wait to share — this is just the start of it.”

In addition to hosting the acclaimed five-minute videos, The Daily Wire will also now be home to The Candace Owens Show and Book Club With Michael Knowles. Owens recently joined The Daily Wire, and her show with PragerU features in-depth conversations with a variety of guests, such as British author Douglas Murray, political commentator Dinesh D’Souza, and actress Rosanne Barr to name a few.

The PragerU book club show, hosted by The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles, is also now available on The Daily Wire’s website. It features in-depth conversations about great works of literature, both fiction and non-fiction, with a variety of guests. For example, you can watch Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) discuss Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World, Daily Wire editor emeritus Ben Shapiro talk about The Federalist Papers, and talk-radio host Dennis Prager discuss Viktor Frankl’s Man’s Search For Meaning.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with the Daily Wire to reach a larger audience, as Big Tech companies censor more and more speech with each passing day,” said Craig Strazzeri, chief marketing officer for PragerU. “We’re eager to provide a new generation with facts and conservative viewpoints that leftist teachers and professors hide from them. If we’ve learned anything during these past four years, it’s been that conservatives need to adapt and out-innovate Big Tech and the Left. Hollywood and Silicon Valley may want to silence us, but we will never let it happen.”

Founded in 2009, PragerU has been producing conservative content with the vision of seeing a “World Committed to Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness,” an homage to the text of the Declaration of Independence.

“Prager University is the world’s leading conservative nonprofit that is focused on changing minds through the creative use of digital media. Taking full advantage of today’s technology and social media, we educate millions of Americans and young people about the values that make America great,” reads PragerU’s mission statement.

To view the new PragerU content available on The Daily Wire, click here.

