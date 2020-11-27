Twitter user Angela Stanton King was one of many who shared the result of posting links to the lawsuits on Twitter. The incident began to spark rage on social media and was picked up by Breitbart and other news networks before being reversed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A website operated by Sidney Powell, the attorney and former federal prosecutor working to uncover evidence of election fraud in the 2020 election, was periodically censored on Twitter for the site containing “potentially harmful” information. The site, setup as a “Legal Defense Fund” contains a way to support her efforts, report fraud and makes available two separate lawsuits filed in the swing states of Michigan and Georgia outlining in each the “Complaint For Declaratory, Emergency, And Permanent Injunctive Relief” requested in both cases.

Users who attempted to post any material including a web link to DefendingTheRepublic.org or any of its legal documents hosted on the site, were met with either a technical difficulty message or a warning that the link could not be posted due to its content. The incident began to spark rage on social media and was picked up by Breitbart News and other news networks.

Twitter is blocking users from sharing links to lawyer Sidney Powell’s lawsuit relating to widespread voter fraud in the 2020 Presidential election. https://t.co/WalnsGPVsa — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 27, 2020

According to Fox News who spoke with someone from Twitter’s media relations team, the links were identified as dangerous or violating their policies “mistakenly” saying “The URL referenced was mistakenly marked under our unsafe links policy — this action has now been reversed.”

President Trump responded by calling for protections for big tech under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, to be immediately removed.

For purposes of National Security, Section 230 must be immediately terminated!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2020

Big Tech and the Fake News Media have partnered to Suppress. Freedom of the Press is gone, a thing of the past. That’s why they refuse to report the real facts and figures of the 2020 Election or even, where’s Hunter! https://t.co/8lRglItLJt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2020

By 11 PM Eastern time November 27, 2020, the Published Reporter was able to post the link without issue. The incident only fuels the fire behind a growing debate about censorship by Big Tech.

