Official Film Trailer
Amanda Milius is a Los Angeles-bred filmmaker, the daughter of John Milius — the acclaimed screenwriter of Apocalypse Now, director of Conan the Barbarian, and maverick Hollywood right-winger — she has directed The Plot Against the President, an in-depth look at the Russiagate hoax and how Democrats and the mainstream media conspired to undermine the peaceful transition of power following the 2016 election.
Second Trailer