https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/film-trailer-the-plot-against-the-president/

Posted by Kane on November 27, 2020 8:46 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



Official Film Trailer

Amanda Milius is a Los Angeles-bred filmmaker, the daughter of John Milius — the acclaimed screenwriter of Apocalypse Now, director of Conan the Barbarian, and maverick Hollywood right-winger — she has directed The Plot Against the President, an in-depth look at the Russiagate hoax and how Democrats and the mainstream media conspired to undermine the peaceful transition of power following the 2016 election.

See more highlights from the film on the youtube channel…

Second Trailer



You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...