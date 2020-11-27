https://www.theepochtimes.com/findings-on-election-irregularities-would-overturn-results-in-3-states-analyst-says_3596208.html

The former data and strategy director for President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign says he has found enough evidence to suggest the election results could be “easily” turned to favor the president.

He assembled a team just days after the election to look for inconsistencies in six contested states: Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Nevada.

Matt Braynard said he has “no confidence that Joe Biden is the deserved winner of this election” based on their findings.

Braynard said many people that received the unrequested ballots did return them, but added that the state did not receive them, meaning their vote was not counted.

The team ran several major analyses of voting irregularities seen across these states.

The group initially identified 1.25 million voter issues, and followed up on them through phone calls and by cross-checking data against other sources.

Issues included voters who had moved out of state but still voted in the state they had left; voters who registered to vote using a post office box number, people who voted more than once, and votes from people who had died.

For example, the team found that nearly 140,000 people voted in Georgia, despite indicating they had moved out of the state.

