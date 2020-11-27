https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/flashback-obama-says-mail-ballots-can-trusted-signatures-verified-video/
Back in 2008, before the Democrat Party completed their transition into a unashamed Marxist organization Barack Obama argued that mail-in ballots can only be trusted if the signatures are verified.
Barack Obama: Well, I think we have to figure out whether this is fraud proof. I mean, Oregon has a terrific mail-in system but they’ve already scanned everyone’ signature whose registered to vote so that they can check to make sure that in fact the right people are voting.
Today, Democrats claim such a process is completely racist.
Via Instapundit and Raheem Kassam: