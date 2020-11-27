https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/former-obama-staffer-claims-supreme-court-ruling-illegitimate/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — A former Obama White House employee rejected the Supreme Court’s decision to block New York from enforcing occupation rules for churches amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ben Rhodes, Barack Obama’s former deputy national security adviser, called the 5-4 ruling “illegitimate,” adding that the ruling would put “more lives in danger.”

The court issued an injunction on Wednesday night, restricting New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo from enforcing a 10- and 25-person occupancy limit on religious services. The request was brought forth by the Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn and Agudath Israel.

