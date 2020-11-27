https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/fun-fraud-facts-2-mysterious-spike-incomplete-nv-voter-registrations-13372-invalid-birthdates-casinos-temporary-rv-parks-home-address/

Here is this hour’s Democrat Fun Fraud Fact–

The Washington Examiner‘s Paul Bedard posted these intriguing numbers from Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District.

There was a strange spike in incomplete voter registrations this year that included invalid birthdates and casinos and temporary RV lots as a home address.

‘Historically strange’ spike in incomplete Nevada voter files, casinos as ‘home.’ Bad files were 68 in 2020, but 13,372 in 2020. No sex, no age, casinos, temporary RV parks as ‘home.’https://t.co/PTkDyf6z4z pic.twitter.com/5RYCMMg8DW — Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) November 27, 2020

An analysis of Nevada votes has uncovered an unprecedented jump in problem voter registrations, likely providing the Trump campaign with another avenue to challenge Joe Biden’s victory in the critical state.

In an affidavit filed in another Republican election challenge, a “data scientist” found a huge surge of incomplete voter registrations and those giving casinos and temporary RV parks as “their home or mailing addresses” in the Third Congressional District that covers the southern third of the state and much of Clark County.

The expert, Dorothy Morgan, said that in her initial study of the records of those who voted, there was an “historically strange” jump in voter registrations missing the sex and age of the voter, making confirmation by poll workers impossible.

Data expert Dorothy Morgan found this “historically strange” spike in incomplete voter registrations in Democratic Clark County, NV. The Las Vegas Strip, not part of the Las Vegas City limits, is part of Clark County.



In her affidavit, which has been forwarded to Trump’s team, Morgan said that her findings were just scratching surface.

“Based on the results I have found in the limited time I have had to analyze this dataset, I expect to find additional oddities in the election data as I conduct further analysis,” she wrote.

