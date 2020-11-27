https://www.theepochtimes.com/georgia-lawsuit-contains-30-allegations_3596230.html

Attorney Sidney Powell’s Georgia lawsuit contains 30 allegations of electoral fraud and other illegal and irregular activities—most based on witness and expert statements.

The suit alleges issues with the software used by Dominion machines as well as the machines themselves.

It claims someone could input malicious code with just “7 minutes alone” with a machine and a screwdriver. It also claims people could overwrite activity logs—change settings to exclude certain ballots—and connect voting machines to the internet via laptops.

There are also several allegations relating to mail-in ballot fraud and recount irregularities.

The suit also says that authorities lied by claiming that vote counting was paused in Fulton County due to a water leak. But “The only water leak that needed repairs at State Farm Arena … was a toilet overflow that occurred earlier on November 3. It had nothing to do with a room with ballot counting.”

From NTD News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

