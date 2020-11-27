https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/germany-surpasses-1-million-covid-19-cases/

(FRANCE24) – Germany hit another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic on Friday, ticking above 1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The Robert Koch Institute, the country’s disease control center, said that Germany’s 16 states reported 22,806 cases overnight for a total since the start of the outbreak of 1,006,394.

Despite the high number of infections, Germany has seen fewer deaths than many other European countries, with 15,586 – compared with more than 50,000 in Britain, Italy and France, for example.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

