FILE PHOTO: German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz holds a joint news conference with Chancellor Angela Merkel after a virtual G20 summit meeting, at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool

November 27, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany is mobilising huge sums of money to soften the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and hopes the economy will emerge from the crisis with full strength in 2021, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Friday.

“Our goal is to overcome this pandemic and grow out of it with full strength next year,” Scholz told a virtual news conference.

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Thomas Seythal)

