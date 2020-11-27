https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/27/here-are-the-latest-updates-on-whats-going-on-with-the-state-legislatures-in-arizona-and-pennsylvania/

There are some updates to report on what’s going on with the state legislatures in Arizona and Pennsylvania as the Trump campaign continues to explore every option to keep Joe Biden from taking office in January.

First up, select members of the Arizona state legislature will hold a public hearing on Monday in Phoenix to discuss election integrity with Jenna Ellis and Rudy Giuliani set to represent the Trump campaign. This will be similar to the event that happened in Pennsylvania on Wednesday:

From the announcement:

The President’s legal team will be present from DC to assist in a fact finding hearing with select members of the Arizona House and Senate and a panel of experts. The goal will be to gather the evidence that justifies calling a special session to contemplate what happened and take immediate action accordingly.

And in Pennsylvania, State Sen. Doug Mastriano announced on the War Room podcast that he’s working with Republicans in the state House and Senate to vote on a joint resolution that would look to take the power to appoint electors from the Secretary of State and return it to the legislature:

This is the podcast hosted by former White House adviser Steve Bannon:

Sen. Mastriano does admit this will be a struggle. Transcript via Gateway Pundit:

Mastriano: “That is exactly what we’re gonna do. And so, look, it’s gonna obviously be a struggle. We’re gonna hear the palpitations and you know the outcries of our Governor Wolf and Secretary Boockvar, whose resignation should have happened months ago and she shouldn’t have ever been confirmed. But you know what we have that power and we’re gonna take that power back because there’s so much evidence of shenanigans and fraud, we can’t stand aside and just watch this unfold around us. You know, it’s not about disenfranchising anybody, it’s making sure that every legal vote counted. And if there’s extensive shenanigans out there it’s up to the General Assembly to step in. So we have a fight on our hands and we’re gonna fight. We’re gonna take the fight all the way to the Supreme Court if we have to.

Watch here:

***

