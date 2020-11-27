http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/TejCY8yOiOM/

Georgia is ground zero in the battle for the balance of power in Washington, D.C., as control of the U.S. Senate now hinges on the outcome of the two Senate runoff races in the Peach State. With the Senate majority leadership within his reach, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) recently declared, “Now we take Georgia, and then we change America.” Now Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are reportedly the latest Hollywood celebrities to lend their star power to Democrats in Georgia, hoping to boost the chances of candidates Raphael Warrnock and Jon Ossoff and turn the Senate blue.

The acting power couple will join comedian Billy Eichner and Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. in a fundraiser for Swing Left, one of many progressive organizations that is mobilizing Democratic turnout in Georgia, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Maze Runner producer Ellen Goldsmith-Vein will co-host the December 3 event.

Swing Left is among the many progressive groups that have set their sights on Georgia ahead of the state’s January 5 runoffs. The organization, which was founded in the wake of President Trump’s 2016 victory, has specialized in recruiting celebrities to push its agenda, including Broadway and Homeland star Mandy Patinkin.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick teamed up with Swing Left in the weeks leading up to the presidential election, participating in podcasts and donating money to the group.

Hollywood celebrities have made Georgia their top political priority in their effort to push Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock across the finish line. A-list stars including George Clooney and Will Smith have poured money into the races, while actors Kumail Nanjiani and Sophia Bush are spearheading WinBothSeats, an initiative to get out the minority vote for Democrats.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is holding a Veep reunion next month to raise money for America Votes, the left-wing group that is working to boost Democratic chances in Georgia’s runoffs. Other stars pushing Georgia Democrats on social media include Alyssa Milano and Debra Messing.

