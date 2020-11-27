https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/house-payments-soar-20-year-high-banks-crack-new-loans/

(ZEROHEDGE) – American homebuyers have to pony up even greater amounts of money for a down payment due to tightening credit standards and skyrocketing home prices.

According to Bloomberg, citing a new report from Attom Data Solutions, the median down payment for a single-family home is $20,775 for the third quarter, the most in at least two decades and up more than 69% from $12,325 a year earlier. Over the last year, the jump in the down payment cost outlines how lenders have become more cautious in these uncertain economic times.

It was also noted borrowers paid 6.6% of the median sale price of homes financed over the quarter, up from 4.7% a year earlier and the highest level since 2018. On average, borrowers were loaned around $275,000, the highest since 2000, up 24% from last year’s third quarter.

