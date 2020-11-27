http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/JhlBtdZtBJs/

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) warned on Friday that the left will target Christmas next and discourage people from gathering as they did with Thanksgiving and attributing their edicts to mounting fears of the Chinese coronavirus.

“They tried to cancel Thanksgiving. Didn’t work!” Jordan, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, said. “They’re coming for Christmas next.”

They tried to cancel Thanksgiving. Didn’t work! They’re coming for Christmas next. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 27, 2020

Several Democrat leaders urged Americans to drastically modify their Thanksgiving plans ahead of the American holiday. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) was among them, advising Chicagoans to “cancel” their traditional plans. Similarly, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who placed a ten-person limit on gatherings at private homes, also urged New Yorkers to “stay away” from loved ones:

– Stay home unless for essential reasons

– Stop having guests over—including family members you do not live with

– Avoid non-essential travel

– Cancel traditional Thanksgiving plans — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) November 12, 2020

Love is sometimes doing what’s hard. The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is with your immediate household only. pic.twitter.com/nBEviXnZ8P — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 19, 2020

Axios business editor Dan Primack confessed the “rage” he felt toward Americans holding gatherings in a Thursday afternoon tweet.

“That feeling of rage when you walk by a single family house on thanksgiving with 12 cars lined up outside it. And you know they have kids in the local school,” he wrote:

That feeling of rage when you walk by a single family house on thanksgiving with 12 cars lined up outside it. And you know they have kids in the local school. — Dan Primack (@danprimack) November 26, 2020

The science is that large groups of people in small spaces for prolonged periods is problematic. It’s the exact reason public health officials have discouraged these types of gatherings (as did the school district’s health advisor). So…ummm…yeah. — Dan Primack (@danprimack) November 27, 2020

In a recent interview with USA Today, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that heightened worries over virus spikes could continue through the new year. At this point, he said he and his family are looking forward to “Christmas in 2021.”

He told the outlet:

If the surge takes a turn of continuing to go up and you have the sustained greater than 100,000 infections a day and 1,300 deaths per day and the count keeps going up and up … I don’t see it being any different during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays than during Thanksgiving.

“Given the cold weather and given the fact that these types of celebrations – as wonderful and beautiful and traditional as they are – are fundamentally indoor things with people who will be singing and laughing and eating and drinking … you’ve just got to be careful,” he added.

