https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2020/11/27/john-brennan-is-furious-at-the-killing-of-iranian-nuclear-scientist-what-he-says-has-some-crying-logan-act-n285978
About The Author
Related Posts
[VIDEO] BLM thugs harass white couple at outdoor restaurant, threaten to KNOCK THEM OUT
September 24, 2020
SHOCKER: The AP fact checks Michelle Obama, calls her out for not telling the truth in DNC speech
August 18, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy