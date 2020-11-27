https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/legislature-seek-reclaim-power-appoint-electors-pennsylvania-state-sen-mastriano/

Pennsylvania state Senator Doug Mastriano (R-33) said Friday the Republican controlled legislature will seek to reclaim its power to appoint the state’s electors to the Electoral College. Mastriano made his comments in an interview with former Trump administration official Steve Bannon on the War Room podcast, stating the move could take place as early as today.

Mastriano, a retired U.S. Army Colonel, said he has been working with Pennsylvania House and Senate members on a joint resolution to “grab back” their constitutional authority from the secretary of state that was ceded in 1938.

Mastriano said momentum for the resolution stemmed from the explosive hearing on Wednesday by Senate Republicans in Gettysburg that featured evidence indicating massive fraud that tipped the election for Democrat nominee Joe Biden over President Trump.

Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis appeared in person at the hearing. Trump addressed the hearing for about ten minutes via Ellis’ cellphone. Several witnesses presented allegations and evidence of fraud.

Mastriano told Bannon he believes two of the four GOP leaders of the House and Senate already support the move to reclaim the power to appoint electors, as do over half of GOP legislators.

Video of War Room podcast cued to Mastriano:

Article will be updated.

Transcript excerpts:

Mastriano: “…So, we’re gonna do a resolution between the House and Senate, hopefully today. I’ve spent two hours online trying to coordinate this with my colleagues. And there’s a lot of good people working this here. Saying, that the resolution saying we’re going to take our power back. We’re gonna seat the electors. Now obviously we’re gonna need the support of the leadership of the House and Senate, we’re getting there on that.”

Mastriano: “…We have that power and we’re gonna take that power back because there’s so much evidence of shenanigans and fraud, we can’t stand aside and watch this unfold around us…”

