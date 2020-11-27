https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/lego-releases-9000-piece-colosseum-building-set-largest-date?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Lego on Black Friday released its 9,000-piece rendition of the Roman Colosseum, what it called its “largest … brick set created to date” and a “truly authentic” recreation of the Roman landmark.

The company announced the set earlier this month on its website, describing it as having been “expertly designed to mimic the incredible architecture of the original Roman amphitheatre.”

The massive set has surpassed Lego’s Millennium Falcon to take the title of the largest brick set the company has yet released. It was designed by Slovenian architect Rok Zgalin Kobe.

