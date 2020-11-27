https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/liberals-cant-stop-giving-tyrant-democraft-governors-awards/

(USSA NEWS) – New York Governor received an Emmy and now Governor Gretchen “The Tyrant” Whitmer is up for TIME Magazine’s person of the year. Governor Whitmer is currently facing impeachment over her lockdown decrees.

Republican state Rep. Matt Maddock recently announced: “There would have been open debate and discussion on the House floor and in the Senate about whether or not this was a good idea or a bad idea to send people who are Covid-positive into our nursing homes with people who are frail,” Maddock said.

“And I guarantee you this: There would not be one vote on the House or the Senate floor that would have allowed her to do that or thought that was a good idea,” he said, dubbing Whitmer a “Mean Karen.”

