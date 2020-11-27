https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/los-angeles-county-re-imposes-lockdown-bans-all-public-and-private?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Los Angeles County this week re-imposed strict coronavirus restrictions upon local residents, prohibiting virtually all forms of gathering and even going so far as to shut down local playgrounds.

The county’s order, issued on Friday and going into effect on Monday, dictates that “residents are advised to stay home as much as possible and always wear a face covering over their nose and mouth when they are outside their household and around others.”

Moreover, “all public and private gatherings with individuals not in your household are prohibited,” the order states, though it still permits residents to engage in “faith based services and protests, which are constitutionally protected rights.”

The order also stipulates occupancy limits on businesses, libraries, gyms and public amenities such as gardens, zoos and museums.

Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director, said in the announcement that the county “must take additional safety measures to reduce the risk of illness and death from this terrible virus and protect our healthcare system.”

The county initially imposed a lockdown in March of this year.

California has had the second-highest number of positive COVID tests of any state in the country, though it has performed the most tests out of any state. Its significant population, on the other hand, means it ranks very low on the the list of positive test numbers when adjusted for population.

