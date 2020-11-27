https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mad-dog-mattis-is-a-disgrace/
About The Author
Related Posts
Lawsuit filed against PA ballot counting rules…
November 4, 2020
Kristi Noem the silent mask assassin…
November 18, 2020
Desperate search for Biden supporters…
October 8, 2020
CFP evening updates to begin at 8:30 pm eastern…
October 31, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy