“I can show you the names of the people on the record having voted in multiple states in the raw data the states make available, so this isn’t speculative, this is just what the data shows.” —@MattBraynard@JoshJPhilipp has more in this FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/DJphxsJKmc pic.twitter.com/GjlHXfCNzQ — crossroads (@crossroads_josh) November 27, 2020

Here’s the full video







Matt Braynard: Evidence of Vote Fraud Enough to Easily Flip States

Significant evidence of vote fraud was revealed through data analysis and investigations by Matt Braynard, executive director of Look Ahead America. We had the pleasure of sitting down with Matt Braynard to look over his data and discuss his findings.

2:40 Disguising PO Boxes as Apartments

5:20 Possible Fraud Through Ballots

6:50 Tactics Repeated Across States

8:00 What Vote Fraud Data Shows Us

10:22 Discovered Fraud Could Flip States

15:21 Data Shows Election Still Contested

13:15 Data Represents Hard Evidence

13:58 Data Will be Used In Lawsuits

14:15 Questionable Methods for Recounts