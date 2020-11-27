https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/matt-braynard-we-have-enough-evidence-to-flip-multiple-states/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
“I can show you the names of the people on the record having voted in multiple states in the raw data the states make available, so this isn’t speculative, this is just what the data shows.” —@MattBraynard@JoshJPhilipp has more in this FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/DJphxsJKmc pic.twitter.com/GjlHXfCNzQ
— crossroads (@crossroads_josh) November 27, 2020
Matt Braynard — “I can show you the names of the people on the record having voted in multiple states in the raw data the states make available, so this isn’t speculative, this is just what the data shows.”
Here’s the full video
Matt Braynard: Evidence of Vote Fraud Enough to Easily Flip States
Significant evidence of vote fraud was revealed through data analysis and investigations by Matt Braynard, executive director of Look Ahead America. We had the pleasure of sitting down with Matt Braynard to look over his data and discuss his findings.
2:40 Disguising PO Boxes as Apartments
5:20 Possible Fraud Through Ballots
6:50 Tactics Repeated Across States
8:00 What Vote Fraud Data Shows Us
10:22 Discovered Fraud Could Flip States
15:21 Data Shows Election Still Contested
13:15 Data Represents Hard Evidence
13:58 Data Will be Used In Lawsuits
14:15 Questionable Methods for Recounts