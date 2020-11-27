President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of Mexico has declined to recognize Joe Biden as president-elect of the United States.

“We do not agree with offering congratulations in advance,” Lopez Obrador told reporters on Wednesday as President Trump continues his legal challenges of the presidential election results. “What’s the best thing? For us to wait.”

The Mexican president was doubling down on a comment made several days after the election earlier this month.

“With regard to the U.S. election, we are going to wait until all the legal matters have been resolved,” Lopez Obrador said on Nov 7 . “I can’t congratulate one candidate or the other. I want to wait until the electoral process is over.”

Lopez Obrador, who has enjoyed a friendly relationship with Trump in the past, has mounted his own challenges to election results in the past, including in 2006 when he refused to accept the results of a presidential election .

Several prominent Democrats in the U.S. have slammed Lopez Obrador for his refusal to name Biden the winner as all the major news networks have done.

“Joe Biden lawfully and clearly won this election,” Former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke said earlier this month . “Every world leader should acknowledge this fact, including the president of our most important neighbor and ally, Mexico.”

Democrat Rep. Jesus Garcia told Lopez Obrador in a letter: “American voters have spoken and Joe Biden is our President Elect. He won fair and square. Don’t miss the boat.”

Trump gave reporters an update on Thanksgiving night regarding his legal challenges to the election and reiterated that he plans to continue the fight.

“This has a long way to go,” Trump said while also acknowledging he will leave the White House if the Electoral College formalizes a Biden victory.

“Certainly I will,” Trump said. “But you know that.”