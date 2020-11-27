https://nationalfile.com/michigan-state-will-hold-gettysburg-style-election-fraud-hearing-on-december-1/

In a move that mirrors state senate hearings that took place this week in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, a Senate committee in Michigan will hear evidence from Trump campaign attorneys that charge vote fraud and ballot tampering in that state’s most populace county.

Michigan’s Senate Oversight Committee will meet on December 1, 2020, with the intention of hearing testimony regarding absentee ballot counting at Detroit’s TCF Center. That Election Day location was the site of an over-abundance of complaints about fraud in the vote handling and tabulation processes.

A spokeswoman for State Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R), told reporters the event had been previously planned and was “not at all related” to the Trump campaign’s efforts in Michigan.

A Michigan Senate spokeswoman said the hearing now scheduled to discuss absentee ballot counting at TCF Center in Detroit was previously planned and “is not at all related to Trump.” https://t.co/1rJh77iFqx — Dave Boucher (@Dave_Boucher1) November 25, 2020

The State of Michigan has formally entered the vote certification process which would – at this point – hand that state’s 16 Electoral College votes to Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

On Saturday, Michigan Republican Party Chairwoman Laura Cox and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel petitioned election officials in Michigan to carry out a full and transparent election audit before certification.

In their letter to state election officials, Cox and McDaniel noted “numerical anomalies and credible reports of procedural irregularities” charges made by GOP Senate candidate John James.

President Trump’s campaign legal team issued a statement Tuesday indicating that state legislatures in the states of Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Michigan are engaging in open and transparent public hearings on the 2020 General Election in an effort to restore confidence in election integrity.

