https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/mom-pays-multiple-strangers-groceries-whim/

(GOOD NEWS NETWORK) – Comfort food is something everyone can appreciate. More than simply sustenance for our bodies, comfort food nourishes the soul and spirit. Now, one New Hampshire woman is taking the concept to a new level, supplying “comfort” groceries in random acts of kindness to her neighbors.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought stress and food anxiety to tables where it’s never been felt before, but it’s also heightened the opportunity to be able to give back in ways that are immediate and meaningful.

After a generous community turn-out that included gifts and a drive-by parade turned her son Thomas’s 7th birthday celebration from doubtful to “epic,” Brandy Bisson took a notion to pay that goodwill forward.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

