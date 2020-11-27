http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/E3k2rx7kmcc/more-evidence-that-liberals-hate-america.php

Actually, I am not sure that more evidence is needed, now that hating America has evolved from an allegedly scurrilous accusation to the essence of the liberal program. But, for what it is worth, Thanksgiving brought liberals out of the woodwork in Minneapolis as elsewhere across the country. The Star Tribune reports on two instances of vandalism last night:

Vandals toppled a statue of George Washington in the Washburn Fair Oaks Park across from the Minneapolis Institute of Art and also splashed it with paint. A few miles away in northeast Minneapolis’ B.F. Nelson Park, unknown suspects spray-painted the words “no thanks,” “no more genocide,” “decolonize” and “land back” on the large granite Pioneers statue.

This is the George Washington statue. It was torn from its base and may not be salvageable:

More:

The graffiti on the Pioneer statue in Minneapolis appeared to be protesting colonialism. The monument depicts three generations of a pioneer family standing before sheaves of grain, which illustrate the agricultural product and flour industry that played a large part in creating the city. The Pillsbury family, founders of the famous Pillsbury flour brand, gifted the sculpture to the city during the Great Depression, Sommers said. The front of the monument features men are holding a rifle, ax and plow. A woman and her newborn stand at their side. On the back of the statue’s base, an engraving shows an American Indian handing a peace pipe to Father Hennepin.

The Park Board was already defensive about the idea of a monument to white settlers:

This spring, the Park Board placed a sign near the statue acknowledging the complaints and invited people to share their thoughts. “The Park Board is working together with the community to address and respond using a racial equity lens to determine next steps,” Sommers said.

Shockingly, kneeling down to the leftists did no good.

One is tempted to say that such destruction of innocuous public monuments, including memorials to indisputably great men like George Washington, shows that leftists are irredeemably stupid. What is most striking, though, is that not a single Democratic politician, to my knowledge, has even criticized, let alone done anything to try to stop, this anti-Americanism. On the contrary, many Democratic politicians have encouraged it:

The destruction comes six months after protesters pulled down a Christopher Columbus statue outside the State Capitol this summer. Columbus, a 15th-century Genoese explorer, has long been a target of activists for his role in colonizing, killing and exploiting Indigenous people.

That is an objective way of describing the discoverer of the New World!

The monument’s expulsion at the Capitol marked the first of many statues on public grounds felled by protesters in the nationwide reckoning over institutional racism that followed the May 25 killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers.

The Star Tribune, like many other “news” outlets, ritually refer to the “killing” of Floyd by police officers. That allegation has yet to be tested in court, but so far the evidence suggests that Floyd died of a fentanyl overdose, and the police had nothing to do with it. Maybe the evidence at trial will warrant a different conclusion–the one that the Star Tribune casually, and without evidence, asserts–but the fact that Floyd had two to three times a lethal dose of fentanyl in his blood and showed the classic symptoms of fentanyl poisoning, like inability to breathe, suggests, at this point, that Floyd died of a drug overdose.

Gov. Tim Walz decided not to restore [the Columbus statue].

Of course he did! Because Tim (“Dim Tim”) Walz hates America, and thinks it was unfortunate that his own European ancestors ever came here, to disturb the bliss that the Indian tribes enjoyed prior to 1492. That is now, apparently, the official position of the Democratic Party.

