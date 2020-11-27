https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/new-book-meticulously-debunks-nyts-1619-project/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Peter Wood’s new book “1620: A Critical Response to the 1619 Project” accomplishes two things in one. It meticulously debunks claims made in the New York Times 1619 Project and offers a positive, more accurate narrative of America’s true foundation.

Wood, an anthropologist and president of the conservative National Association of Scholars, took on the 1619 Project’s attempt to reframe American history, and in so doing disproved the New York Times’ main arguments that the American Revolution was fought to protect slavery, that slavery is the basis of American capitalism, and that Abraham Lincoln was a racist.

The “newspaper of record” also argued that America’s founding began when about 20 slaves arrived on a pirate ship in Virginia in 1619, creating a “slavocracy” legacy that can be seen today in everything from traffic jams and the health care industry to the criminal justice system and the wealth gap.

