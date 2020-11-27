An analysis of Nevada votes has uncovered an unprecedented jump in problem voter registrations, likely providing the Trump campaign with another avenue to challenge Joe Biden’s victory in the critical state.

In an affidavit filed in another Republican election challenge, a “data scientist” found a huge surge of incomplete voter registrations and those giving casinos and temporary RV parks as “their home or mailing addresses” in the Third Congressional District that covers the southern third of the state and much of Clark County.

The expert, Dorothy Morgan, said that in her initial study of the records of those who voted, there was an “historically strange” jump in voter registrations missing the sex and age of the voter, making confirmation by poll workers impossible.

From Dorothy Morgan’s affidavit. Data expert Dorothy Morgan found this “historically strange” spike in incomplete voter registrations in Democratic Clark County, Nev.

She found that in the last presidential election, there were 68 voter registrations missing the critical data. In 2020, it was 13,372.

What’s more, 74% of the incomplete registrations took place between July and September this year.

In her two-page affidavit, provided to Secrets, Morgan wrote, “This investigation found over 13K voters whose voter registration information revealed no sex or date of birth. Not only does this mean we cannot verify whether these voters are old enough to vote, it is also historically strange: While one does not expect voter registration information to be perfect, it is very strange that there were very, very few of these kinds of imperfect records with missing or invalid information until this year – when there are 13,372 of them.”

Several addresses were odd too, she wrote.

“I have also identified dozens of voters who listed as their home or mailing addresses a temporary RV park and casino,” she wrote.

In a Thanksgiving Day interview from her Texas home, Morgan said, “it’s weird. So what I found was that there are just a lot of people who have zero birthdays, zero birth month, and then unknown sex.”

Then, she said, after checking past history with 2020, “I saw is that you have a handful of people and then all of a sudden you have 13,000 people making that error in 2020, and that’s just, that’s not right.”

Her affidavit was filed on behalf of Dan Rodimer, who lost his election to Rep. Susie Lee in Nevada’s Third Congressional District. He lost by 13,000 votes. A judge this week dismissed Rodimer’s case, deciding that the court didn’t have jurisdiction to handle it.

The Trump campaign has found multiple examples of problem ballots and voting and has been granted a Dec. 3 hearing to present some evidence and 15 depositions.

In her affidavit, which has been forwarded to Trump’s team, Morgan said that her findings were just scratching surface.

“Based on the results I have found in the limited time I have had to analyze this dataset, I expect to find additional oddities in the election data as I conduct further analysis,” she wrote.