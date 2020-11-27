http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/55kYRF7ZopI/

A home nurse sacrificed her own life to save an elderly woman who is a paraplegic from a house fire Monday in Delhi, Louisiana.

Authorities said 64-year-old Gwendolyn Theus and her patient, a 71-year-old woman, were trapped in a bedroom of the home when a fire started that evening, KNOE reported.

“Officials say Theus tried multiple times to wheel the patient’s bed out of the home. This did not work. Eventually, Theus pulled the patient from her bed and tried to push her out of a window,” the article continued.

However, as she tried to save her patient, Theus succumbed to the smoke.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal said neighbors also tried to help the two escape out the window before firefighters arrived at the scene.

“Both were pulled from the home and CPR administered,” the post read, adding that the disabled woman was flown to a burn unit located in Mississippi and is expected to make a full recovery:

“Due to the extensive damage, deputies have been unable to access the scene in order to begin efforts to determine an area of origin or cause,” the post continued.

Authorities said the patient’s home did have working smoke alarms at the time.

“Not only are having smoke alarms in your home vital, but proper installation, upkeep, and placement are important factors as well,” the fire marshal’s website states. “Having a Family Escape Plan is also essential; as is regular practice of the plan so that everyone remembers what to do in case of an emergency,” the site read. Following the incident, State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning praised the nurses’ heroic actions and offered his condolences. “Ms. Theus’ valiant efforts to put her patient’s life before her own are both admirable and heartbreaking. Our prayers are with her loved ones and with the surviving victim for her recovery and loss of her dedicated nurse and friend,” he commented.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

