Charlotte, NC — He’s baaaaack! Former President Obama was interviewed last night by Stephen Colbert, and he reminded us, yet again, why Republicans can’t stand him! In fact, I wrote about that very topic last month.

I’m assured by our stalwart media that Barack Obama is an amazingly unifying figure. Because when I think of unity, I think of a guy who relentlessly divided the country into sub-groups in order to achieve his chosen political ends. You see, unity isn’t really about unity in Washington. It’s more about saying things in a tone in which the Democratic elites approve. Obama fit that mold perfectly, so the media and the establishment swooned over him as a result.

But like the narcissistic joke that he is, the former president was a deeply divisive figure whose record of offensive, demeaning remarks is a mile long. Yesterday, Obama decided to add to it with this insulting, bigoted garbage.

No Title Obama on @breakfastclubam: “You’ve seen created, in Republican politics, this sense that white males are victims … Which obviously doesn’t gibe with both history and data and economics … How you unwind that is gonna be not something that is done right away.” pic.twitter.com/V7q58uIsMV

Look what you’ve done! You’ve all let him down again. When will we stopping disappointing Obama’s sensibilities? I mean, how dare any of you hold religious views that help guide your voting and daily actions?

This statement by 44 is highly bigoted, and it brushes aside the deeply held beliefs of Hispanics as trivial and asserts their race should be an automatic disqualifier. As I have said many times, if Donald Trump had made this statement, CNN would be gnashing their teeth as we speak about his deeply held racist beliefs. But since it’s Obama, it’s not only treated and viewed as acceptable, but it’s also considered intellectually elevated discourse.

It is worth noting that Obama, who built and first used the ‘cages’ at ICE facilities to hold those “undocumented workers.” At his core, Obama loathes Christians and always has. He never misses an opportunity to demean their views; meanwhile, he totally misses the real reasons many Hispanics voted for President Trump!

Oh, and did I mention he built the cages!

The epitome of the American dream is that if you work hard enough, regardless of your background, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, income, or other demographic descriptors, you, too, can be called a bigot for voting Republican.

Regardless, there’s not even any evidence of what Obama is saying. In fact, evangelical Hispanics voted overwhelming for Obama himself in 2012. The idea that they turned to Trump simply because they are silly Christians doesn’t exactly hold value or any semblance of logic. But bashing Christianity comes second nature to this guy.

There’s absolutely no proof that Obama’s bigoted statement about Hispanic voters is correct. Will anyone anywhere call him on it?! Imagine considering yourself as a uniter and then claiming that blame for Trump’s success with Latino voters is on these dumb homophobic evangelical Mexicans.

The reality of the shift by Hispanics toward Republicans (and Trump in particular) is much simpler. It doesn’t require accusing people of being dumb, less than, or even homophobes. It doesn’t even require accusing people of being dumb homophobes. Like most every other demographic, many Hispanics value a good economy and aren’t fans of illegal immigration. Obama can’t admit that because it would then be a direct indictment of his policies as president.

Sadly, trashing your opponents as bigoted simpletons is par for the course for Obama and in our civil discourse. Apparently, he forgot the garbage former FLOTUS Michelle Obama said at the 2016 DNC “when they go low, we go high.” Everyone knows that Democrats can go as low as they want but will still pretend to occupy the moral high ground and look down upon Republicans as always being the lowest of the lowest common denominator. That’s the path Obama took here, and it’s the path Democrats routinely take. It wasn’t Trump that caused the decline in our discourse; instead, he was the response to it. You can contact Seth through The Liberty Loft’s website. Be sure to subscribe to The Liberty Loft’s daily newsletter. If you enjoy our content, please consider donating to support The Liberty Loft to continue to deliver great content.

