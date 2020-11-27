https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/27/on-to-scotus-jenna-ellis-responds-to-the-third-circuit-ruling-against-the-trump-campaign/
About The Author
Related Posts
Richard Grenell is live-tweeting the Democratic National Convention and he's the account you should be following
August 20, 2020
'You're what is WRONG with this country': Sen. Megan Hunt tweets thread smearing Jake Gardner as a white supremacist after his suicide
September 21, 2020
MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle hails Eric Garcetti for laying out 'facts' on why Joe Biden needs to win to save us from the 'climate crisis' [video]
September 15, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy