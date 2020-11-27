https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/scotus-trump-legal-team-responds-third-circuits-opinion-pennsylvania-election-case/

The Third Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday granted an expedited review for Team Trump’s appeal in Pennsylvania after an Obama judge dismissed their lawsuit seeking to block the state from certifying its election results.

Trump’s campaign on Friday lost its appeal in the Third Circuit Court of Appeals.

A three-panel judge (all appointed by Republican presidents) said that the Trump campaign’s “claims have no merit.”

The Trump campaign’s senior legal advisor Jenna Ellis released a statement in response to the Third Circuit’s opinion.

“The activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania continues to cover up the allegations of massive fraud,” Ellis said.

“On to SCOTUS!” she said referring to the US Supreme Court.

President Trump was ahead of Joe Biden in Pennsylvania on election night by 700,000 votes.

Crooked and corrupt elections officials in Pennsylvania and Pittsburgh stopped counting votes on election night after the polls closed because Biden was getting absolutely crushed by President Trump.

Suddenly massive ballot dumps only for Joe Biden appeared and huge spikes of Biden votes were seen added to the election results.

Philadelphia and Pittsburgh counted the massive ballot dumps for Joe Biden without allowing GOP observers to look at the ballots.

The Pennsylvania state legislature on Wednesday held a hearing on the 2020 election issues and irregularities and Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani brought the fire.

On Wednesday a witness described the huge “spikes” in Pennsylvania during the hearing and the crowd gasped.

Another very credible witness described how he personally observed dozens of USB cards being uploaded to voting machines which resulted in 50,000 votes for Joe Biden in a short period of time.

Rudy Giuliani pointed out two huge gaps with Pennsylvania’s mail-in ballots.

“You have two major gaps — you have the 672,770 votes that were not inspected by anyone secretly put into the ballot box and then you have this gap that I don’t understand between the mail-in ballots. You’ve sent out: 1.8 million and the number you counted: 2.5 million!” Rudy said.

