Four years after he and his wife Sharon briefly split upon revelations that he cheated on her, rock musician and reality television star Ozzy Osbourne has opened up about the regret he feels for his past mistakes.

Speaking with British GQ for the Men of the Year issue, Osbourne said that the split from Sharon gave him a “reality check” that transformed him into a better man.

“I’ve done some pretty outrageous things in my life. I regret cheating on my wife. I don’t do it anymore,” he said. “I got my reality check and I’m lucky she didn’t leave me. I’m not proud of that. I was pissed off with myself. But I broke her heart.”

As reported by Fox News, Osbourne’s statements echo what he told Rolling Stone in 2017 when he said that he “realized what a f***ing idiot I was.”

“I’m still nuts, but in control of it a bit more,” he said. “When I said, ‘Don’t get caught by your missus,’ I’m not proud of all that s***. I upset my wife and I upset my family and I made a lot of shock and shame. I love my wife, and it made me realize what a f***ing idiot I’ve been.”

After news of his infidelity went public, Osbourne entered rehab for sex addiction and thanked God for Sharon’s support. “Over the last six years, I have been dealing with a sex addiction,” he said. “I am mortified at what my behavior has done to my family. I thank God that my incredible wife Sharon is at my side to support me.”

“I have been sober for three and a quarter years. I have not touched drugs or alcohol in that time,” he added.

Sharon Osbourne publicly forgave her husband in 2016 on her daytime show “The Talk.”

“He feels that he owes everyone here an apology because he’s put us all through it. He’s very embarrassed and ashamed about his conduct,” she said at the time. “I forgive. It’s going to take a long time to trust, but we’ve been together 36 years, 34 of marriage. …I just can’t think of my life without him.”

According to Sharon Osbourne, the marriage has actually improved since the dramatic episode. This past October, she revealed that she and Ozzy enjoy intimacy a couple of times a week.

“We all know Ozzy was way oversexed. That’s not secret. He had enough for all,” she said.

“It used to be three times a day, but it’s much less now. Let’s say a couple of times a week, which is normal in a long, long relationship,” she added.

Osbourne added that love between her and Ozzy grows despite the highs and lows. "When you're in a relationship, your relationship has highs and lows," she said. "And depending on where you are with your relationship, you love each other more," she continued. "Sex changes, that it's not just about the sex, it's about the intimacy. It's about being with that person that you love. They love you. It just changes."

