On Wednesday night, the Supreme Court voted 5-4 to strike down Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Covid-19 regulations limiting the number of people allowed in houses of worship.

Former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes said the Supreme Court ruling is dangerous — oh, and SCOTUS is “illegitimate”:

Really? First pallet of self-awareness incoming:

Exactly!

Also, something didn’t take long:

Apparently “attacking our institutions” isn’t an attack on those institutions if somebody on the Left does it.

And yet they didn’t. Go figure!

