https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/austin-tice-kidnap-hostage-journalist/2020/11/27/id/999041

The parents of Austin Tice, the freelance journalist who disappeared while working in Syria in 2012, are urging President Donald Trump to ensure the release of their son.

Debra and Marc Tice told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” on Friday that they “don’t really know” how the White House has responded to their plea “because it is so difficult to know exactly what the president is briefed on and how he is reacting to it.”

Debra Tice added, “But we know that he has the best record for bringing hostages home. We know that he has a deep commitment to Austin to work hard to bring Austin home. And so we’re counting on him to be able to do this and to get him home. It was really devastating to have our ninth Thanksgiving without Austin but we hope we can have our arms around him by Christmas.”

Marc Tice later said, “The important thing is that the United States government has initiated contact directly with the Syrian government because Austin was taken hostage in Syria. We know that’s where he is and the Syrian government can help us. President Trump specifically asked in a letter and on a television broadcast for the help of the Syrian government and we are just looking for that to happen. And we’re looking for President Trump to take the lead, to give the orders and to stay on top of the effort to bring Austin home on a daily basis.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

