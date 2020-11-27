https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/politicians-officers-stand-rioters-go-law-abiding-citizens/

(LAW ENFORCEMENT TODAY) – Americans around the country are speaking out against the never ending lockdowns doled out by Democratic politicians. Now, so are law enforcement officers.

In an interview on the Fox Business Network show “Evening Edit”, a New York sheriff criticized politicians that have ordered police to stand down to rioters while simultaneously demanding they enforce coronavirus restrictions.

Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino stated that people are “fed up” with the “hypocrisy” of officials.

