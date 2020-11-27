https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/27/pope-francis-clucks-his-tongue-at-those-who-believe-the-notion-personal-freedom-is-still-important-during-the-covid19-pandemic/

In case you missed it, the New York Times published an op-ed by Pope Francis yesterday.

And it’s probably safe to say that if he were on the U.S. Supreme Court, he wouldn’t have sided with the conservative justices on Andrew Cuomo’s attendance limits in houses of worship:

What timing…His Holiness Pope Francis has an op-ed in the New York Times today. https://t.co/iRQFlqvYfX pic.twitter.com/Av5Tchau12 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 26, 2020

Thank you for your input, Your Holiness.

Unfortunately it effectively means nothing. Even if journos like NBC News’ Sahil Kapur really, really want it to:

The Pope publishes this op-ed in the New York Times, less than 24 hours after the 5-4 Supreme Court decision rejecting Covid restrictions on religious gatherings. https://t.co/uT9CQoJ5OE pic.twitter.com/ipdWVteeyb — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) November 27, 2020

OK, Sahil. And?

I’m sure you think this is some sort of significant and sick burn, but rest assured that’s only because you are an utter nitwit. — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) November 27, 2020

It is a huge problem that many reporters can’t understand the difference between individual responsibility and state coercion. pic.twitter.com/IHHfUQzpCr — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) November 27, 2020

Well, for what it’s worth, the Pope doesn’t appear to understand the difference, either. At least not with regard to America.

Churches are open with social distancing measures in Italy. Notably, they are allowed to be more open than stores or restaurants. https://t.co/2te41xFOn1 — Jeff Pojanowski (@pojanowski) November 27, 2020

Wow the head of a foreign entity that operates like a divinely ordained monarchy has some thoughts on how that shit don’t fly in America. https://t.co/KnAjOgi24d — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 27, 2020

“Supreme Leader of organized group thinks individualism should be subjugated to the will of the collective” isn’t exactly a shocking revelation. — Dr. Voter Beard (@llcthecableguy) November 27, 2020

The op-Ed is fine. Instructive even. But it’s not some bulwark against the Supreme Court. The Pope’s opinion doesn’t somehow override the First Amendment. That’s…actually the point of the First Amendment. https://t.co/SPo91ExhIq — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) November 27, 2020

Well said.

