In case you missed it, the New York Times published an op-ed by Pope Francis yesterday.

And it’s probably safe to say that if he were on the U.S. Supreme Court, he wouldn’t have sided with the conservative justices on Andrew Cuomo’s attendance limits in houses of worship:

Thank you for your input, Your Holiness.

Unfortunately it effectively means nothing. Even if journos like NBC News’ Sahil Kapur really, really want it to:

OK, Sahil. And?

Well, for what it’s worth, the Pope doesn’t appear to understand the difference, either. At least not with regard to America.

Well said.

