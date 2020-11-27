http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ExpIkjAmq-E/

An Antifa group in Portland, Oregon, called for a Thanksgiving Eve attack on “symbols and structures of colonialism and capitalism.” The incited direct action led to the destruction and vandalism of a veterans’ war memorial and downtown businesses.

PNY Youth Liberation Front, a group described as an Antifa group by independent journalist Andy Ngo, tweeted a call for a “decentralized anti-colonial day of action” on Thanksgiving Eve. The message began, “F**k Thanksgiving, f**k Black Friday!”

The Youth Liberation Front, an antifa group, was one of several who incited violence in Portland to oppose Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/o4HlkvKaZZ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 27, 2020

On Thanksgiving, the group tweeted a “Portland Reportback” showing a photo of a toppled and defaced veterans’ war memorial statue located in Lone Fir Cemetery.

PORTLAND REPORTBACK: Monument to Genocide Toppled and Defaced https://t.co/ncrjM89oMG pic.twitter.com/XyAdky1GCx — PNW Youth Liberation Front (@PNWYLF) November 26, 2020

The destruction of veterans’ memorials is a federal crime under the “Veterans’ Memorial Preservation Act of 2003.” A conviction under this statute can lead to a federal prison sentence of up to 10 years. In June, President Donald Trump signed an executive order calling on the Department of Justice to “prosecute to the fullest extent permitted under Federal law, and as appropriate, any person or any entity that destroys, damages, vandalizes, or desecrates a monument, memorial, or statue within the United States or otherwise vandalizes government property” in response the wave of attacks on veterans’ memorials by Antifa and Black Lives Matter groups.

Trump also called on federal prosecutors to go after “any person or any entity that participates in efforts to incite violence or other illegal activity in connection with the riots and acts of vandalism described in section 1 of this order.”

Ngo tweeted a video showing the damage to the statue and war memorial that honored veterans from the Civil War, Spanish American War, and Indian Wars.

Another statue was toppled overnight in Portland by antifa. They vandalized a memorial to veterans in the Lone Fir Cemetery overnight. #antifa pic.twitter.com/LZC7fxMCZZ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 26, 2020

Independent Media PDX also tweeted a video showing the destruction of the war memorial.

“Fu** USA” graffitied on the base of a statue that was toppled in Lone Fir Cemetery sometime this morning. The statue was erected in 1902, in honor of Indian, Spanish-American, Mexican, and Civil War Veterans. #PDX #Portland pic.twitter.com/iOy7T2vD7z — Independent Media PDX (@NDpendentPDX) November 26, 2020

In addition to the war memorial, Antifa groups also attacked multiple businesses in Portland including a BLM-supporting supermarket. Antifa allegedly vandalized the business despite its messages of support for social justice causes.

Social justice-themed upscale supermarket @newseasons (on Hawthorne) was smashed up and vandalized by antifa black bloc in Portland overnight. They have messages in support of BLM all over but that did not protect them. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/2CDKekjYca — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 26, 2020

The groups went on to attack multiple financial institutions including Chase, Wells Fargo, and Umpqua Bank.

“F— Thanksgiving” Overnight many businesses on Hawthorne Blvd. in southeast Portland were defaced with BLM, antifa & other far-left messages. Antifa earlier this week gave instructions on how to scout out & attack locations for Thanksgiving. #antifa pic.twitter.com/zCFAkPvvAU — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 26, 2020

Antifa smashed out the @WellsFargo bank on Hawthorne Blvd. overnight in Portland to oppose Thanksgiving & capitalism. They vandalized numerous other businesses as well on the street. pic.twitter.com/YuCt0j3Huz — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 26, 2020

Antifa smashed up Chase Bank overnight on Hawthorne Blvd. and wrote “F— Thanksgiving” and “Stolen Land” among other messages. #antifa pic.twitter.com/yhamATuIoa — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 26, 2020

Independent Media PDX also tweeted photos showing the destruction of multiple businesses along Hawthorne Boulevard in Portland.

Multiple businesses vandalized along Hawthorne Blvd. No word on who did it, but have seen multiple Antifa logos graffitied on buildings. Seen here is Bagdad Theatre, Dosha Salon, Twill Boutique (women’s clothes/ accessories made local), Road To Tibet Imports gift shop. #Portland pic.twitter.com/5cjFfWIa2D — Independent Media PDX (@NDpendentPDX) November 26, 2020

Portland Police Bureau officials report the arrest of three people in connection the attacks on the businesses. Those felony arrests include:

24-year-old Chester Hester, ten counts of Criminal Mischief I.

38-year-old Nicole Noriega, ten counts of Criminal Mischief I.

23-year-old Bailey Willack, ten counts of Criminal Mischief I.

Press Release: Group causes thousands of dollars of damage along Southeast Hawthorne – Police make arrests (Photo)

Link: https://t.co/cY0CbWNmnq pic.twitter.com/TJ3Cmjc2lb — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) November 26, 2020

Officers cited and released another person on a weapons charge after finding them in possession of a semi-automatic pistol. Police officers also cited and released a juvenile for “crimes related to property damage.”

