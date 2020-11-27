https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/premature-baby-born-1-pound-goes-home/

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – Harper Rose Schultz, a beautiful baby girl born to two Michigan parents, was born June 29th, four months before her due date.

Weighing in at just 11 ounces, Harper is the smallest baby to ever be resuscitated at the Covenant HealthCare Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, where she was born, Michigan Live news reports. One-hundred and twenty-eight days after her birth, Harper’s parents were finally able to take her home, at a healthy 6 pounds 10 ounces.

“We came in for some abdominal pain that was radiating down her sides and we just thought, worst case, we’d go home on bed rest,” the father, Patrick Schultz, said in a YouTube video published on Covenant HealthCare’s YouTube channel. “And that Monday was life-changing for sure.”

