(FOX NEWS) — President Trump said Thursday evening that coronavirus vaccine deliveries will begin as early as next week.

“The whole world is suffering and we are rounding the curve,” Trump said. “And the vaccines are being delivered next week or the week after.”

The announcement came during a special Thanksgiving holiday message to U.S. troops overseas via teleconference. Trump noted that front-line workers, medical personnel and senior citizens would be the vaccine’s first recipients.

