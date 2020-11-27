https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/newsmax-twitter-thanksgiving/2020/11/27/id/999020

President Donald Trump Friday morning retweeted links from several Newsmax articles and television interviews, mostly concerning the results of the 2020 election and the upcoming runoff elections in Georgia.

He also pointed out that his Thanksgiving Day press conference was being broadcast in full on Newsmax TV.

The president, while tweeting a link to an article detailing how his supporters are considering a boycott of the Georgia runoff elections that could determine which party controls the Senate, said he’ll be in the state Saturday. He also declared that the “2020 Election was a total scam, we won by a lot (and will hopefully turn over the fraudulent result), but we must get out and help David [Perdue] and Kelly [Loeffler], two GREAT people. Otherwise, we are playing right into the hands of some very sick people.”

In another message, Trump retweeted a Newsmax post from the show “Stinchfield,” in which Grant Stinchfield detailed the greatest “turkeys of the week.” The popular host said “bumbling Joe Biden” was his top pick and showed a clip of the former vice president stumbling over words in his Thanksgiving address.

Further, Trump retweeted a video from Newsmax TV’s “American Agenda,” where the president is heard addressing Pennsylvania Republicans about the fight over the state’s elections and praising the efforts of his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

Another of Trump’s retweets was of a story about Ric Grenell, his former acting director of national intelligence, who told Newsmax TV’s John Bachman Thursday that the case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn was “completely overblown.” Grenell added that when classified information was made publicly available, it exposed the “whole Russian collusion hoax” that had been staged against the president.

