President Donald Trump answered questions by the mainstream news media, the partisan hacks throughout the entire election cycle for the first time since the fraudulent election was hastily called for Joe Biden within two days of Election Day even though many states were still counting.

The media, for the most part, does not respect the office of the president, because they speak to Trump with such disrespect that they should no longer be allowed in the White House press pool. Just because they do not like this president, it doesn’t give them the right to speak to him disrespectfully, and yet they do it all the time.

Well, the Fake News hacks were just as rude as always. A Reuters reporter actually asked the president if he will leave the White House if he loses the election. This was based on the lies of the left that really started with Bill Maher on his TV show where he started saying that Trump will act like a dictator and not leave the White House if he loses the 2020 race. The president has never said anything even remotely close to that, but the left all jumped on that bandwagon, and made the same claim over and over again just to give the American people the impression that Trump was a banana republic dictator who wasn’t going to leave if he lost the election.

Most, not all, but most of the reporters today are not really journalists. They are activists, left wing activists who pretend to be journalists who instead of reporting the news, they create the news. There are many of them like CNN’s Jim Acosta who wants to make the story about himself and other journalists and not about reporting the news. These people are not reporters. They are abusive political activists. When you do a story on the president wanting three scoops of ice cream at a banquet while everyone else got only two, you’re not reporting news, you’re acting like a left wing biased activist who wants to trash president trump.

And the same news media hacks who have attacked this president every day for his entire four year term are the first ones to will tell you that President Trump is attacking the press, when all he has ever done is called them Fake News when they report fake news, which is much more often than not. Trump has never spied on journalists the way Barack Obama did. He never charged journalists were charged news media reporters and journalists the way Barack Obama did. Obama promised America that his administration would be the most transparent in American history, yet that administration limited information to the media that would have been used to hold the government accountable for its actions. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has been the most accessible president to the press ever, meeting with them every time he travels somewhere, always stopping to speak to the press.

The Obama administration prosecuted 10 government employees for giving information to the press. Eight of the cases were prosecuted for the Espionage Act, which was created during WWI, to protect America against foreign spies.

President Trump felt the urge to school the reporter that people should not talk to the president the way they talk to him.

“The whole election was a fraud. They have Biden beating Obama in areas that matter in terms of the election in swing states. And yet he’s losing to Obama all over the place. And yet he’s beating Obama in places that mattered in terms of the election. Look, between you people… Look, don’t talk to me that way… You’re just a lightweight. Don’t talk to me that way. I’m the President of the United States. Don’t ever talk to the President that way. OK I’m going to go with another question… Massive fraud has been found. We’re like a third world country. We’re using computers that can be hacked. How many glitches did they find. Oh, a glitch. Oh, gee we had a glitch. 5,000 votes. In all cases the votes switched to Joe Biden.”

Again, the leftist activists who claim to be journalists have no respect for the office of the president, and the way they treat President Trump is proof positive.

Rich is syndicated opinion columnist for David Harris Jr. and owner of Maga-Chat.com. He writes about politics, culture, liberty and faith. MAGA-Chat.com, where free speech is still free. JOIN the revolution!

