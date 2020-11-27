http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/dhw7o9OshKg/

Princeton University announced this week that students will return to campus for the spring semester. Most Princeton students have attended their courses remotely since the outset of the coronavirus pandemic in March. The return to campus does come with stringent rules — students will be prohibited from hosting visitors and leaving campus.

According to a local news report, Princeton University is one of several universities that will invite students back to campus for the spring semester. Students at universities and colleges around the nation were forced to adopt virtual classroom technology in March. Now, students at Princeton will be required to comply with a variety of restrictions if they want to return to campus.

Princeton University President Christopher Eisgruber explained this week that the university will utilize a robust coronavirus testing regime to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“During the fall term, we cultivated strong public health norms and practices on the Princeton campus; monitored and learned from experiences with the virus at Princeton and elsewhere; and established an on-campus testing laboratory,” Eisgruber wrote in a statement. “In light of that work, we have concluded that, if we test the campus population regularly, and if everyone on campus rigorously adheres to public health guidance about masking, social distancing and other practices, we can welcome a far greater number of students back to Princeton.”

The university has also adopted several strict restrictions for the spring semester. Students will be prohibited from hosting visitors and leaving campus. Additionally, students will be required to quarantine upon their arrival to campus in January.

Breitbart News reported in September that Princeton was investigated by the Department of Education after its president claimed that “racism” was “embedded in the structures” of the university. The Department of Education told Princeton that it was launching an investigation into the university’s practices to ensure that it was not in violation of various non-discrimination laws.

