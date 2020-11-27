https://redstate.com/jeffc/2020/11/27/progressives-perpetuate-yet-another-lie-about-parler-n285895
About The Author
Related Posts
Three-Person IVF Is Here: Is It More Like An Organ Transplant, Or Genetic Modification? And Should It Continue To Be Widely Banned?
December 11, 2019
Four Reasons Why the Dems Will Lose in 2020
April 23, 2019
Washington Post Letter From 20 Former US Attorneys From GOP Administrations Supporting Biden — A “Who's Who” of RINOs
October 28, 2020
Au Revoir, Trump and Washington, D.C.
April 28, 2019
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy