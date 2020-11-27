https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/27/pulitzer-the-hill-covers-president-trumps-missed-putt/

It’s come to this. . .

The Hill is now covering President Trump missing a putt while golfing today in Virginia:

WATCH: President Trump misses a putt while golfing in Virginia on Friday. pic.twitter.com/lHTWPV1N08 — The Hill (@thehill) November 27, 2020

A large number of Americans think, at the very least, that President Trump lost the election because the media never gave him a fair shot. This doesn’t help matters:

The media is an absolute parody of itself https://t.co/7waFANklyG — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) November 27, 2020

NARRATOR: They were not any better:

The pettiness is so unbecoming. Unfolding @thehill. Thought they were better. https://t.co/7Hs8MqkvNG — Annie Frey (@anniefreyshow) November 27, 2020

***

