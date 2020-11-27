https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/queen-elizabeth-launches-gin-featuring-botanicals-grown-country-estate/

(GOOD NEWS NETWORK) – The pandemic has evidently made 94-year old Queen Elizabeth so bored that she has just launched a specialty dry gin distilled from the botanicals on her 20,000-acre Sandringham country estate.

The gardens on her royal estate in the Norfolk countryside provides all the ingredients for the gin, which costs around $67 per bottle and can take up to two weeks to make; and that regrettably for those outside Britain cannot be shipped overseas.

The gin is made with Sharon fruit, also known as the Chinese persimmon. According to the Sandringham website, the ones used for this gin grow “in the Walled Garden on a sheltered wall at the end of what was a range of glass houses, built on the winnings of the famous racehorse, Persimmon, owned by King Edward VII.”

