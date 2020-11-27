https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/raheem-kassam-the-burden-of-proof-is-on-biden/
The extraordinary claim isn’t that there was fraud in a unique year, with mass mail in ballots, from a side that has repeatedly attempted to cheat in elections & after them.
The extraordinary claim is that Joe Biden won 80M votes against the run of bellweathers. @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/IfP9FdxtCE
— Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) November 27, 2020
Excellent highlight from today’s War Room…
Here’s the tweet mentioned by Raheem and Bannon…
Biden can only enter the White House as President if he can prove that his ridiculous “80,000,000 votes” were not fraudulently or illegally obtained. When you see what happened in Detroit, Atlanta, Philadelphia & Milwaukee, massive voter fraud, he’s got a big unsolvable problem!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2020