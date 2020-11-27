The extraordinary claim isn’t that there was fraud in a unique year, with mass mail in ballots, from a side that has repeatedly attempted to cheat in elections & after them.

The extraordinary claim is that Joe Biden won 80M votes against the run of bellweathers. @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/IfP9FdxtCE

— Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) November 27, 2020