Does Joe Biden know that “P” in Psalms is silent, as in Psmith and pshrimp (to borrow a note from P.G. Wodehouse)? The question is raised by the homily captured in the video clip below, in which the old man renders the “s” silent, as in aisle, a propos, debris, and island. It makes me wonder if any of the betting services have set the over/under on Biden’s possible tenure as president in a prospective Harris/Biden administration, as they say.
Here’s how “devout Catholic” Joe Biden pronounces “Psalmist” 😂🤣💀 https://t.co/2iZ5q030BW pic.twitter.com/0x4KqbMWvo
— Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) November 26, 2020