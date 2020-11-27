https://www.dailywire.com/news/report-stacey-abrams-to-brief-hollywood-weekly-on-how-to-help-win-georgia-races

Former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) will be engaging with Hollywood in a “weekly briefing” designed to inform agents, managers, and executives on how they can make a difference in the upcoming Georgia senate runoffs on January 5 in order to hand a victory to the Democrats.

Abrams was reportedly slated to begin the briefings on Friday, and has said she plans to host additional ones each week in the lead-up to the special elections, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Earlier this month, the former Georgia House minority leader said she believes “very much in the power of celebrity to cut through the noise of politics.”

“Whether it was in Georgia or in Michigan or Wisconsin, Arizona, or Nevada — states that faced aggressive voter suppression in 2016, 2018 — it was absolutely an important moment when they heard someone they saw not as a politician, which is an easy community to be suspect of, but those that they trusted as part of the way they think about how they organize their lives. It does indeed matter,” declared Abrams earlier this month.

With the fate of the Senate majority in the balance, Democratic leaders have been eyeing the Peach State as the best avenue for a Biden administration to pass party-line legislation. For example, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) declared earlier this month: “Now we take Georgia, then we change America!” (Should both of the Democratic Senate candidates ultimately win their elections, a Vice President Kamala Harris could be the tie-breaker in an otherwise 50-50 split Senate).

President Donald Trump has explicitly warned Republicans not to stay home for the Georgia senate runoffs, because doing so would be “playing right into the hands of some very sick people.” Trump also teased his plans to visit Georgia on December 5, and added that he may even visit twice because of how important the race will be.

I’m excited to welcome @realDonaldTrump back to Georgia next Saturday for a rally with @Perduesenate & me! We will ALWAYS have his back — and I’m so honored he has ours! #gapol #gasen pic.twitter.com/7it5FYEuSP — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) November 27, 2020

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, has also warned against staying home for the Georgia Senate runoffs: “I’m seeing a lot of talk from people that are supposed to be on our side telling GOP voters not to go out & vote for [Kelly Loeffler] and [David Perdue]. That is NONSENSE. IGNORE those people. We need ALL of our people coming out to vote for Kelly and David.”

I’m seeing a lot of talk from people that are supposed to be on our side telling GOP voters not to go out & vote for @KLoeffler and @PerdueSenate. That is NONSENSE. IGNORE those people. We need ALL of our people coming out to vote for Kelly & David.#MAGA #GASEN — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 23, 2020

