https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2020/11/27/reporter-rages-over-large-gathering-what-happens-next-exposes-the-entire-problem-of-journalism-n285692
About The Author
Related Posts
WATCH: Obama Deputy AG Sally Yates admits that Comey went ROGUE with Flynn investigation
August 5, 2020
The Free-Stuff Primary: What Democrats’ Promises Will Cost
April 25, 2019
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy