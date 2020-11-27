https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/republican-senate-releases-evidence-investigatin-showing-china-russia-ties/

(LIBERTY EXTRA) – Days before the election, evidence came out about Joe Biden’s son Hunter. But the media did their best to cover it up. Even social media sites tried to block links to the news.

The investigation into this evidence was slow to progress. And in the end, there wasn’t much that appeared affect the election.

But that doesn’t mean the story is over. The Senate, under GOP leadership, just released some disturbing evidence about Hunter. And once again, the media is all mum’s the word about it.

Read the full story ›

The post Republican Senate releases evidence from investigation showing China, Russia ties appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

